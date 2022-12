KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip Monday to Moscow’s ally Belarus as his forces pursued their campaign to bombard Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Putin’s visit to Minsk came hours after Russia’s latest…



#kyiv #iskander #belarus #ukraineninasobol #unitednations #russian #latvia #antonioguterres #ukraine #minsk