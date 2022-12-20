Competition Bureau executive Vicky Eatrides appointed head of telecom regulator

Competition Bureau executive Vicky Eatrides appointed head of telecom regulator

Upworthy

Published

Vicky Eatrides, a lawyer and long-time senior executive at the Competition Bureau, will become the next leader of Canada’s telecom regulator as it faces calls to increase competition in the industry. Ms. Eatrides will begin her five-year term as chair and chief executive of the Canadian…

