Indian Government Updates Parliament on Cryptocurrency Bill and Investigations of Crypto Exchanges – Regulation Bitcoin News

The government of India has provided some updates on its cryptocurrency bill and investigations of crypto exchanges in Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament. “Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage,” said the…



#goodsandservicestax #bhartruharimahtab #janetyellen #zanmailabs #ajayseth #pankajchaudhary #parliament #financialpartnership #nirmalasitharaman #ustreasury