Australian economy on edge as fixed-rate mortgage pain looms in 2023

SYDNEY — The post-pandemic slump in Australian housing is set to deepen next year as hundreds of billions of dollars of mortgage debt fixed at record low rates in 2020 and 2021 mature, forcing borrowers to refinance at punishingly high interest rates. We apologize, but this video has failed to…



#nationalaustraliabank #lemon #elizaowen #commonwealthbankofaustralia #leesagasparin #westpac #sydney #lloydedge #australians #roymorgan