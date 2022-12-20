Igor Girkin says Russia should use tactical nuclear weapons on NATO members

A prominent Russian military blogger critical of Moscow's war effort has said that tactical nuclear weapons should be used in the conflict—but against NATO and not Ukraine. Igor Girkin made the comments at the end of an interview on the YouTube channel of Russian businessman Andrei Kovalyov,…



#andreikovalyov #prorussian #ukraine #igorstrelkov #malaysiaairlines #nato #antongerashchenko #crimea #kualalumpur #russian