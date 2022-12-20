‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Former Champ Bianca Del Rio on Hosting ‘The Pit Stop’ and Her New Animated Christmas Short (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s coming up on a decade since “RuPaul’s Drag Race” crowned Bianca Del Rio the winner of Season 6, and next year, the Emmy-award-winning show will celebrate its Her-storic 200th episode. “I can’t even imagine how many queens there have been,” Del Rio tells Variety. “But it is mind-boggling to…



#dragtots #delrio #rupaulsdragrace #antilgbtq #pitstop #tiktok #pitstopandseason15 #grinch #mtv #variety