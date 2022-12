Kari Lake Election Fraud Lawsuit Goes To Trial; Says Pronouns Are "I/Won" An Arizona judge ruled that two out of 10 claims brought by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could proceed to trial. The judge, who declined to dismiss her case, is allowing Lake to prove "intentional…



#maricopacounty #stephenricher #marcelias #news #marceelias #maricopacountys #katiehobbs #karilake #democrat #lake