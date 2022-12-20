Missing Sacramento Woman Found Alive After Five Days, Investigator Credits Nancy Grace With Helping to Locate Her

Missing Sacramento Woman Found Alive After Five Days, Investigator Credits Nancy Grace With Helping to Locate Her

Upworthy

Published

A missing 24-year-old Sacramento, California woman was located safe last week after a five-day search, and investigators are crediting Nancy Grace with helping to keep the case in the headlines. Aeris Hammock was last seen on December 9th near a popular ice cream shop in Sacramento, Gunther’s Ice…

#fox40news #brianfitzgibbons #aerishammock #fitzgibbons #uspa #crimestories #hammock #gunthersicecream #aerishammocks #charleshammock

Full Article