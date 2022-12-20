Dwayne Johnson: Black Adam Won’t Be in ‘First Chapter’ of James Gunn-Led DC Universe, but May Return
Black Adam has been buried, but he isn’t (quite) dead. Dwayne Johnson says that after talking with DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, Johnson’s DC anti-hero Black Adam “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.” But Johnson added a statement posted to social media that DC and his production…
