Dwayne Johnson: Black Adam Won’t Be in ‘First Chapter’ of James Gunn-Led DC Universe, but May Return

Black Adam has been buried, but he isn’t (quite) dead. Dwayne Johnson says that after talking with DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, Johnson’s DC anti-hero Black Adam “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.” But Johnson added a statement posted to social media that DC and his production…



#safran #henrycavillssuperman #dcstudios #dcuniverse #gadotswonderwoman #jamesgunn #petersafran #gunn #johnsonsdc #dwaynejohnson