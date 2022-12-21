Rumer Willis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis is pregnant and about to become a first-time mom, with her team confirming the news Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter. Willis, 34, took to Instagram that day to announce that she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child. Willis posted a carousel of photos…



#rumerwillis #housebunny #emmahemingwillis #dancingwithstars #willis #brucewillis #hostage2005 #abc #derekrichardthomas #scoutlaruewillis