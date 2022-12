Santa Paws has come early to this dog shelter in Ireland where the dogs have been spoiled for choice with toys. The heartwarming moment shows 23 dogs entering a room full of toys one by one before choosing something to play with ahead of Christmas. Newsweek reached out to the Dog Trust Ireland and…



#dublin #corinafitzsimons #dogtrust #canine #trees #sprucepets #finglas #ireland #santapaws #dogtrustireland