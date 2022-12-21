The suspended owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury sells them to Mat Ishbia for $4B Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is…



#mercury #washingtoncommanders #losangelesclippers #michigan #sarver #realsports #steveballmer #valley #joetsai #matishbia