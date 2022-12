Russian soldier says they're suffering more losses 'from their own side' than from Ukrainians, including being fired on by their own tanks

Russian soldiers receive military training in Rostov, Russia, on December 6, 2022. Stringer/AFP via Getty Images Russian soldiers are getting killed by their own military, according to multiple reports. In audio released by Ukraine, a Russian soldier said 20 men died after a Russian tank fired on…



#russian #russians #dailybeast #istories #aleksei #alexanderkovalenko #romanmoiseev #usarmy #markamilley #rostov