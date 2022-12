The Green Bay Packers’ chances of reaching the playoffs — or winning their division — have looked remarkably bleak a handful of times over the last quarter century. On several occasions, though, someone has seemingly sprinkled pixie dust on the Packers, and their season has been saved. Green Bay…



#dodge #greenbaypackers #tomcoughlin #arizona #cowboys #lions #nfccentral #packers #denver #espnanalytics