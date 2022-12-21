UK names ex-Fed official Kroszner to BoE’s Financial Policy Committee

LONDON — Former U.S. Federal Reserve official Randall Kroszner will join the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) as a part-time external member for three years starting in February 2023, Britain’s finance ministry said on Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load.…



#andrewbailey #federalreserve #chicagobooth #usfederalreserve #bailey #randallkroszner #federalreserves #exfed #anilkashyap #kroszners