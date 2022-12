Here's What's In The 'Ugliest' Omnibus Bill Ever This week, while Democrats still (barely) have enough power to pass it, the 117th Congress is about to rush through a 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that the WSJ Editorial Board has called the "worst in history." "This is no way to…



