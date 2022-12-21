Investors see typical seasonal patterns failing with little hope for a Santa rally or January bounce

Stocks don't need a Santa Claus rally in order to see a positive new year, but it would help if the market can show gains in January. The seasonal ebb and flow of the market, based on historic patterns, is a science followed by many market strategists. But in 2022, many of those patterns failed.…



#federalreserve #sp500 #cfra #stovall #santa #sp #stocktraderalmanac #worldwarii #santaclaus #samstovall