A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, North Carolina, illegally paid some workers with meal vouchers instead of wages, while also violating child labor regulations by using teenagers for hazardous work, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The DOL has fined the franchisee $6,685 following an…



#usdepartmentoflabor #hendersonville #raleigh #northcarolina #atlanta #florida #chick #tampa #mass #dol