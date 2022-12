The best thing about bein’ a woman is the prerogative to have confidence in your body, no matter what stage of life you’re in. That’s exactly how Shania Twain feels, anyway. Related Shania Twain Excited About 'Queen of Me' Ushering in 'Renaissance' Period: 'I Feel a Renewed… 12/21/2022 In a recent…



#renaissance #shaniatwain #wakingupdreaming #whatmadeyousaythat #peopletwain