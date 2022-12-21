Mexico media say president’s attacks on journalists are ‘invitation to violence’

Mexico could be plunged into “an even bloodier” era of deadly violence against the press unless its populist leader stops harassing the media, scores of top journalists have warned after an apparent attempt to assassinate one of Mexico’s best-known news anchors shocked the nation. In an open…



#donaldtrump #latinamerican #lópezobrador #alberthootsen #excélsior #mexicocity #mexico #jairbolsonaro #mexican #amlo