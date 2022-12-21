Hotel vouchers are rarely required from airlines when flights are delayed or canceled

A man sleeps while waiting for his plane departure at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on December 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images Millions of holiday travelers may see their flights disrupted by this week's winter storm. US airlines are not required to provide hotel…



#travel #unitedairlines #delta #riots #americanairline #unitedboeing #americanairlines #jetbluejetbluea320 #houston #jetblue