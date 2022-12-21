'Alice in Borderland' season 2 premieres on December 22 â€” here's how to watch the hit Japanese sci-fi thriller
Published
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. A team of allies fights to survive the deadly games of "Alice in Borderland." Netflix "Alice in Borderland" season two hits Netflix on December 22. The Japanese sci-fi show follows a group of people forced toâ€¦
#battleroyale #netflixstandard #aliceinborderland #tokyo #720p #squidgame #netflix #yasukokuramitsu #netflixpremium #alice