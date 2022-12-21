‘Napoleon’ Got Rewritten Due to Joaquin Phoenix‘s ‘Constant Questioning,’ Says Ridley Scott: ’It All Grew Bigger and Better’

When working with Joaquin Phoenix, prepare yourself for rewrites. Ridley Scott revealed to Empire magazine that casting Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte for his upcoming historical epic “Napoleon” resulted in the script being entirely rewritten to make the actor more comfortable. Phoenix, reuniting…



#piecesofawoman #scott #empressjoséphine #vanessakirby #apple #taharrahim #phoenix #allmoneyinworld #lastduel #jodiecomer