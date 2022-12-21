Diane McBain Dies: Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ Co-Star, ‘Surfside 6’ Actor Was 81

Diane McBain, whose quick rise to fame as a young Warner Bros. contract player in the early 1960s soon had her starring in the ABC series Surfside 6 and co-starring opposite Elvis Presley in 1966’s Spinout, died of liver cancer today at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in…



#hollywood #hawaiianeye #vincentshermans #troydonahue #matthouston #pinkypinkston #greenhornet #elvispresley #sunsetstrip #daphnedutton