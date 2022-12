Jeff Garlin has joined the cast of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever for its final season. Garlin will play a man who sparks the interest of Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty). It marks the first series Garlin has joined since he was let go from ABC’s The Goldbergs…



