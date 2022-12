Mariah Carey just made the holidays for CBS. Her special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! on Tuesday averaged 3.91 million viewers from 8-10 p.m. and was the No. 1 broadcast of the night. The special won each of its half hours among P2+ with 1.1 million more viewers than its closest…



#cbstve #paramount #cbscom #newyorks #nielsen #madisonsquaregarden