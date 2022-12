Ukrainian President Zelenskyy delivered historic speech to Congress at a crucial moment in Ukraine war: 'Ukraine is alive'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress in a moving Wednesday speech. His visit to the US is his first international…



#kherson #missouri #patriot #hawley #allied #ukraine #volodymyrzelenskyy #randpaul #battleofbulge #kentucky