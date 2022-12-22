Zelenskyy's address to Congress puts in him in a category with Churchill, Netanyahu and Mandela

President Volodomyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine addressed Congress for a second time on Wednesday, and for the first time in person — a track record of face time with the world’s most powerful legislative body that’s exceeded only by Prime Ministers Winston Churchill of Britain and Benjamin Netanyahu of…



#benjaminnetanyahu #israel #winstonchurchill #barackobama #hawaii #volodomyrzelenskyy #nelsonmandela #kingkalākaua #worldwarii #netanyahus