Read the SEC complaint accusing former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang of participating in a years-long fraud with Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried, the cofounder and former CEO of FTX. Dante Carrer/Reuters Two execs associated with Sam Bankman-Fried are facing criminal charges, the SEC said. It said Alameda Research's Caroline Ellison and FTX's Gary Wang were "active participants" in fraud. The SEC complaint was published…



#alamedaresearch #wang #bankmanfried #carolineellison #garywang #sambankmanfried #alameda #dantecarrerreuters #garygensler #ftx