Turkey's monthly minimum wage will be 8,506.80 lira ($455) in 2023, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday, marking a 55% increase from the level determined in July and a 100% hike from January. Speaking at a news conference earlier, President Tayyip Erdogan said minimum wage may be hiked again…



#jonathanspicer #alisonwilliams #turkish #alikucukgocmen #tayyiperdogan #ankara #turkey #nevzatdevranoglu