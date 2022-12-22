Alimentation Couche-Tard to buy membership interests of U.S. company True Blue Car Wash

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ATD-T has signed a deal to buy all of the membership interests of U.S. company True Blue Car Wash LLC. Financial terms of the agreement for the operator of car wash sites under the Clean Freak and Rainstorm banners were not immediately available. Couche-Tard CEO Brian…



#couchetard #truebluecarwash #illinois #indiana #brianhannasch #cleanfreak #stuartcrum #arizona #rainstorm #trueblueceo