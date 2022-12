The first six months of 2022 have been remarkably awful for the crypto industry as a whole. Bitcoin and ethereum, two of the most valuable cryptocurrencies, have lost more than half of their value from their all-time peaks late last year. Despite intermittent improvements over the past few weeks,…



#daveabner #gemini #yahoo #gamestop #coinshares #tesla #nasdaqcomposite #ethereum #btcusd #yahoofinance