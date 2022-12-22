Winter Storm Elliott: More Than 1,250 U.S. Flights Canceled As Mega Storm Disrupts Holiday Travel
Published
More than 1,262 flights in the U.S. have been canceled Thursday morning as Winter Storm Elliott brings snowfall, wind gusts and freezing temperatures to parts of the country and throws a wrench into Americans’ holiday travel plans. As of 9 a.m. Thursday morning, 1,218 flights into, out of or…
#kentucky #oklahoma #arkansas #accuweather #minnesota #buffalo #northeast #kansascity #midwest #winterstormelliott