Russia Blasts Zelensky's "Hollywood-Style Trip" In Furtherance Of US "Proxy War" Russia has blasted Ukrainian President Zelensky's Wednesday visit to Washington and appearance before Congress, calling it a "Hollywood-style trip" that's meant keep the fires of "proxy war" against Russia burning.…



#antonov #russians #anatolyantonov #capitol #dmitrypeskov #kremlin #caughtupw #moscow #hollywood #orthodoxchurch