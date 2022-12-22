Airlines scrap nearly 2,000 U.S. flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel
Published
Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 U.S. flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday, disrupting holiday travel for thousands, as an Arctic blast surged across a wide swath of the country ahead of a powerful winter storm. The extreme weather coincided with the start of a holiday travel season shaping up…
#delta #flightaware #eastcoast #bengaluru #midwest #americanairlines #shounakdasgupta #aishwaryanair #arctic #northeast