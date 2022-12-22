Kari Lake Expert Witness: Missized Ballots That Caused Election Day Chaos Could Not Have Been An Accident | ZeroHedge

Kari Lake Expert Witness: Missized Ballots That Caused Election Day Chaos Could Not Have Been An Accident Authored by Debra Heine via AmGreatness.com, On the first day of trial in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers focused on the Maricopa County…



