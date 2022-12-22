‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ And ‘Aftersun’ Lead London Film Critics Circle Nominations

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ And ‘Aftersun’ Lead London Film Critics Circle Nominations

Upworthy

Published

Colin Farrell in the film THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN. Photo by Jonathan Hession. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved. Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy The Banshees Of Inisherin leads this year’s London Film Critics Circle nominations with nine nods,…

#inisherin #searchlightpictures #quietgirl #colinfarrell #londonsmayfairhotel #fabelmans #charlottewellss #kiosasukamiscale #stephengriffiths #jonathanhession

Full Article