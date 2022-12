Superdry has secured an £80m new loan facility before a January deadline as it warns of “extremely challenging” trading conditions in the UK leading up to Christmas. The fashion brand and retailer warned in October that “a material uncertainty exists” as to whether it would remain a going concern…



