With severe winter weather delaying flights and causing havoc across Western Canada this week, more pain for travellers is expected as a major storm bears down on Eastern Canada and the United States. On Thursday alone, close to 5,000 flights had been cancelled in the U.S. by midday, according to…



#cta #westcoast #westerncanada #lesley #flightaware #canadians #travellady #martinfirestone #calgary #gaborlukacs