Dolly Parton Shares the Secret to Her 56-Year Marriage: ‘A Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton revealed her recipe for a successful marriage in a new interview on Monday (Dec. 19). “I like it when people say, ‘How did it last so long?’ I say, ‘I stay going,'” the country legend told ET Canada of her 56-year union with husband Carl Dean. “You know, there’s a lot to be said about…



#miley #newyeareve #kellyclarkson #mileycyrus #diamondsrhinestones #topcountryalbums #newyears #tiktok #nashville #etcanada