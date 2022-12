For the 20th straight year, Verizon is partnering with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to track Santa’s every move this Christmas. With Verizon’s help, starting at 6 a.m. ET on Christmas Eve, children can call a toll-free hotline that lets them follow Santa and his reindeer…



