"Once-In-A-Generation" Snowpocalypse Sweeps Across US A powerful winter storm and cold blast will wreak havoc across the central and eastern US through the weekend and bring what the National Weather Service calls a "once-in-a-generation type event." More than 100 million people across the US are…



#40s #winter20222023 #appalachians #cheyenne #michigan #detroit #ohio #greatlakes #wyoming #montana