The people have spoken—or maybe not: Elon Musk's use of Twitter polls for key decisions invites manipulation

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has outsourced several controversial decisions — like whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump’s account, and if he should leave the Twitter CEO job — to public polling on the network, saying he intends to follow the will of the people. But the results of…



#platformer #bakedalaska #latin #elonmusk #nicolegill #donaldtrumps #accountabletech #twitter #rollingstone #twitterblue