George Santos’ Web Of Apparent Lies: Latest Reports Call Republican Congressman-Elect’s Sexuality And Jewish Heritage Into Question
Published
Republican Rep.-Elect George Santos’ claim of being the first openly gay non-incumbent GOP member elected to Congress is the latest detail about his life and career being called into question following a bombshell report in The New York Times this week that suggested he fabricated nearly his…
#orlando #brazil #times #friendsofpetsunited #holocaust #ukraine #hakeemjeffiries #goldmansachs #republicans #antijewish