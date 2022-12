FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, left, is escorted to his car from the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in New York. Bankman-Fried's parents agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors…



#alamedaresearch #sambankmanfried #usdistrictcourt #garywang #superbowl #bahamas #manhattan #ftx #nicolasroos #roos