Taylor Russell on Being Offered ‘Bones and All‘ Role With No Audition Needed and Her Love of Watching Timothée Chalamet ‘Do His Thing’

Taylor Russell devours every morsel of her time on screen in “Bones and All,” the new film from director Luca Guadagnino about teen cannibals. Russell plays the young, flesh-hungry Maren, and in a key scene where co-star Timothée Chalamet (as Maren’s love interest) makes a stunning confession…



#chalamet #camilledeangelis #lucaguadagnino #taylorrussell #bonesandall #michaelschneider #spotify #bridgeofspies #variety #damienchazelles