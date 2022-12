Looks like we can add financial planner to Cardi B’s résumé. Earlier this week, the superstar schooled a fan who criticized her wealth on social media. The exchange started when Cardi tweeted, “We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas,” along with a festive Christmas tree emoji. The…



#cardib #despecha #cardibs #houston #glorillacardib #cardibiamcardib #migos #artbasel #hotsh #gif