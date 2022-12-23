Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

More than 2,200 flights were canceled across the United States by Thursday afternoon as a massive winter storm named Elliot upended holiday travel plans with a triple threat of heavy snow, howling winds and bitter cold. At least five US states -- Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia and North Carolina -- have already implemented emergency plans and others are likely to follow, with the worst of the Arctic blast yet to come.

