Samsung U.S. issued a recall of hundreds of thousands of top-load washing machines Thursday. The roughly 663,500 top-load washing machines with super speed wash have been recalled because they "can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard," according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission…



