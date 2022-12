Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Reinstated, Team Has 24 Days To Decide His Fate – Update

Trevor Bauer, the L.A. Dodgers pitcher who was serving a two-year suspension, was reinstated to Major League Baseball today by an arbitrator. Bauer’s suspension, originally slated for 324 games, now amounts to 194 games. Bauer is eligible to resume playing immediately, but the Dodgers will have to…



#mlb #trevorbauer #wapo #bauer #losangelesdodgers #reds #ohio #sanfranciscogiants #majorleaguebaseball #cleveland